MILTON — A PennDOT contractor will continue work in the coming week on a regional median cable guide rail project on Interstate 80 in Northumberland, Union and Columbia counties.
Beginning Monday, Pennline will install high-tension median cable guide rail on I-80 in both directions between the Milton interchange and the Limestoneville exit.
During this project, left lane closures may occur. Delays should be expected.
Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.
This work, which is part of $ 1.6 million safety improvement project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania, is expected to be completed in September.
I-80 restoration continues
BLOOMSBURG — A 10.9-mile highway restoration project on Interstate 80 moves into Columbia County in the coming week.
Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, roadway rehabilitation will be performed in Interstate 80 westbound between the Lightstreet and Buckhorn exits.
During the project, traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Friday.
Delays are expected, especially during hours of peak traffic. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This project includes concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding on I-80 westbound and eastbound.
HRI Inc. is the prime contractor on this $4.6 million project.
