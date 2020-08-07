LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors acknowledged the work involved in preparing the back-to-school plan they passed Thursday night.
The plan will facilitate in-person learning with safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. A district e-learning option will also be available and contingencies are in place if a hybrid model or a return to virtual schooling is required.
Comments submitted to the board included criticism of the time it took to introduce the plan and a claim that teachers didn’t seem to be well-informed. A suggestion was also made that frequently asked questions about withdrawing a student for home schooling be posted on the district website.
Mary Ann Stanton commended administrators for doing work unseen by either other directors or the public. She noted that her daughter, a Lewisburg Area High School senior, would be attending school in person.
“She made that decision,” she added. “But it is very important that all of our children are safe and that we keep them that way and hold ourselves accountable for that.”
Stanton noted Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock walked into a lot when she began the job in July.
John Rowe praised the new superintendent and building principals, sentiments echoed by Dr. Virginia Zimmerman.
“It is just such an incredibly frightening and difficult time,” Zimmerman said to the sizable audience listening via Zoom. “I hear you and am with you.”
Lisa Clark observed the work involved to get to the opening point was considerable. It was frustrating, she added, to think that some residents thought it was taken lightly.
Tera Unzicker-Fassero similarly asked Zoom participants to seek information via phone, email or website. She noted that administrators have put in countless hours.
“We have a brand new superintendent that walked into this,” Unzicker-Fassero said. “She’s done amazing. The fact that she knows as much about her district already as she does is phenomenal.”
She also asked the Zoom audience to get facts before spreading rumors. If facts are not available, Unzicker-Fassero suggested asking questions as the answers will come eventually.
Mary Brouse added that the plan was not perfect but could be subject to fine tuning.
“I have a granddaughter going into ninth grade this year,” Brouse said. “I’m concerned too.”
Erin Jablonski noted that the crisis may allow the district to improve environmental systems in buildings. She added that some comments from the public seemed antagonistic, but it was important that they be heard. Jablonski was glad that facial masking was looked at favorably.
Cory Heath was hopeful that people who expressed distress would soon come to appreciate the work that has been done among staff and administrators.
“If you follow the advice you’ve been given and keep asking questions you’ll get your answers,” Heath said. “Hopefully you ‘ll come to understand that there has been a ton of work done for good reason.”
He added that current times were times of more questions than answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.