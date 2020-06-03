TURBOTVILLE — Dale Diehl and Thomas Royles recently leaned over a line of brick put in place inside of a new picnic pavilion built on the site of an on school property in Limestone Township, Montour County.
As Diehl pointed to the bricks, he explained that his stepfather — W. George Strouse — was a fixture for more than three decades at the Limestone Township Consolidated School.
Strouse was the school’s head teacher, and performed janitorial duties there.
According to Diehl, the school was built in 1932 on land now owned by the township, next to the California Grange building.
The four-room school was used until 1975. Diehl said it was once part of the Montour County school system, but later became part of the Warrior Run School District.
Four years ago, Diehl led an effort which raised $5,000 to have a monument — featuring the former school’s bell — built on site.
Royles, who is completing eighth grade in the Warrior Run School District, is in the process of assisting with the further expansion of the area now known as Limestone Township Consolidated School Memorial Park as his Eagle Scout project.
After the monument was erected, Diehl said school alumni decided they wanted to further enhance the park. As a result, A Pathway of Memories was developed.
Through the project, individuals are able to purchase engraved bricks to place at the site in honor or memory of individuals associated with the school.
To date, 370 bricks have been sold. The bricks have been placed on slots in a new picnic pavilion which was recently erected on site, through proceeds of the brick sales.
Diehl said individuals are still able to purchase bricks, with proceeds benefiting further upgrades and enhancements at the park.
He said the pavilion has space to accommodate at least 500 bricks.
The pavilion was erected in the fall, with its cement floor poured in April. With the pavilion in place, Diehl reached out to Boy Scout Troop 622, of Turbotville, for help with the next phase of the project.
“With a pavilion, you have to have tables,” he said.
Royles agreed to build 12 picnic tables — financed through proceeds from brick sales — as his Eagle Scout project.
Royles and a group of friends recently spent five hours building the tables, which will soon be put in place at the pavilion.
He was interested in building the benches as soon as he learned of the need.
“I never knew about this place until the opportunity to do the project and (Diehl) told me more about this,” Royles said.
He noted that project was also appealing because it was a bit larger in nature than some other Eagle Scout project opportunities.
“This benefits the local community,” Royles said, of the project.
He’s also glad that the site is preserving the history of the school building which once stood there.
Royles has been involved with Scouting since he was in first grade.
“(Scouting) gives you life skills you will probably need in the future,” Royles said. “Scouting is worthwhile. It will help you later in life.”
He will receive his Eagle Scout designation once all of the final paperwork has been submitted and reviewed, and the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Royles is the son of Chris and Billie Jo Royles. In school, he is involved with wrestling, football and band.
Bricks can still be purchased for $35. To order a brick, contact Diehl at 570-437-2380.
