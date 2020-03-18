WATSONTOWN — Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advice to limit events to 10 people or less, Watsontown Borough has cancelled a council work session which had been scheduled for Monday, March 23.
The meeting was to have started at 7 p.m. in the borough building.
The next scheduled council meeting is to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, in the borough building.
