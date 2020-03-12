A number of proactive steps are being taken to limit the potential spread of the Coronavirus, including the cancellations of local events. To date, these events have been cancelled (CCD), or postponed (PPD):
• PIAA Winter Championships, including swimming and diving at Bucknell University (PPD) and basketball championships, for a period of at least two weeks.
• Public Library For Union County's Annual Auction, Saturday at Bucknell (PPD).
• Events at the Weis Center, Bucknell University, including: Danu, Peking Acrobats, Calefax Reed Quintet, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Vuyo Sotashe (CCD).
• Patriot League Women's Basketball Championships.
• The entire Patriot League spring sports season, which includes Bucknell baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse and track and field, women's rowing, and golf (CCD).
• First Presbyterian Church, Milton, has canceled its weekly free meals on Wednesdays until further notice.
• Soup and the Word, hosted by the Milton Ministerium, Wednesdays (CCD).
• Billtown Blues Association Audition Concert, Saturday at the Genetti Hotel, Williamsport (PPD).
• Mansfield University Concert Choir concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at the First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, postponed to Sunday, Nov. 1.
It is recommended that if you are to attend any event in the area, call ahead to ensure it has not been postponed or cancelled.
