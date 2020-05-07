SUNBURY — A bill which is currently pending in the House of Representatives could provide relief for barbers and beauty shops, according to Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
House Bill 2459 passed Wednesday on second consideration, according to Schlegel-Culver. She said the bill must still be passed on a third consideration to be moved on to the senate and Gov. Tom Wolf for consideration.
If approved, she said the bill would allow barbershops and hair salons in Pennsylvania to reopen, as long as they're following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
"I have had multiple conversations with the governor's office on behalf of our barbers and beauticians," Schlegel-Culver said. "I've had hairdressers tell me they have shields, gowns... They are going to take the temperatures of their customers."
She said it's crucial for small businesses to be operational, as long as they're following proper protocols.
"A lot of Central Pennsylvania businesses are small businesses, owned and operated by the same person," Schlegel-Culver said. "This has really hit them hard... You have large businesses open and dozens and dozens of people coming in."
She's certain the owners of barbershops and beauty salons will take the steps necessary to make sure the proper protocols are followed.
"Anybody who owns a business doesn't want to get sick," Schlegel-Culver said. "They can't afford to be sick."
In the coming week, she said the House will be focused on crafting the 2020-2021 budget. She hopes a short-term budget will be passed around May 31.
"This is all very fluid at the moment," Schlegel-Culver explained. "(It) will cover the basics, making sure we're still running, meeting the needs of Pennsylvanians. There are no frills to it."
She said the budget will likely be crafted through July or August, when the state will have a better idea how much tax revenue will be coming in.
"We will go back, once we know what (revenue) we actually have and can reformulate the budget," Schlegel-Culver said.
She said House members will be looking to make sure there are no "extras" included in the budget, "not spending any money that's not necessary.
"We are looking first at what's our existing debt, can we refinance it and save taxpayers money," Schlegel-Culver noted.
She also reported receiving numerous phone calls from "upset parents" concerned their high school seniors may not have a commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The poor seniors have been robbed of their senior year," Schlegel-Culver said. "(Parents) want to see them get the honor they deserve."
She said school districts have been making plans for various graduation scenarios.
"Our schools have been great about waiting to see what happens," Schlegel-Culver said. "I have heard schools doing everything from a virtual graduation to a drive-thru graduation."
She said some schools are even planning for possibly sitting families on a football field, with six feet between chairs.
Schlegel-Culver has been asking Wolf's office questions about what's permissible for graduations.
"Basically, (the statewide guideline) says you can't have a full-blown graduation in red or yellow (phase)," she said.
Schlegel-Culver's office has also received a "high volume" of calls from individuals furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic who have not yet received an unemployment check.
She noted that approximately 1.7 million people across Pennsylvania are currently unemployed.
"This is new," she said. "Nobody has been through this before. We are trying our best to meet the needs of our constituents, keep everybody safe."
Schlegel-Culver said anyone experiencing difficulties filing for unemployment, or receiving their checks, should contact her office.
