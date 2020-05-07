Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Then becoming mostly clear late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.