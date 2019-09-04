Matthew Bengtson to appear at BU
BLOOMSBURG — Matthew Bengtson will present a free fortepiano recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall, on the Bloomsburg University campus.
He will perform “Copy of 1785 Anton Walter piano by Gerard Tuinman, Utrecht,” which features work from Hayden, Bach and Mozart.
Bengtson studied piano performance as a Harvard undergraduate and earned his MM and DMA degrees in piano performance at the Peabody Conservatory. He also studied harpsichord and fortepiano at Cornell University.
Bengtson is currently an assistant professor of piano literature at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance, where he also teaches studio piano and fortepiano.
SU announces September schedule
SELINSGROVE — September brings an art exhibition, lectures, readings and a unique series of concerts as a fresh academic year gets underway at Susquehanna University.
All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.
Keith E. Edwards, scholar and educator on sexual violence prevention, will deliver the lecture, “The Power of Consent: A Proactive Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Weber Chapel Auditorium.
Edwards is the co-author of “Putting My Man Face On,” published in “The Power of Stories: Susquehanna University Common Reading Anthology 2019–20.”
Attendees will be taught to recognize their miseducation via cultural stories at the roots of sexual violence and leave the session with a vivid understanding of the issues and tangible ways to make change happen.
This season’s first exhibition at the Lore Degenstein Gallery, Selections from the Permanent Collection, opens with a reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the gallery in the Degenstein Campus Center.
The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, prints, fiber art, photography, sculpture and mid-20th century French posters.
The exhibition runs through Oct. 6. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Department of Music will embark on a year-long exploration of the contributions of women composers from the 12th century to the present.
The Festival of Women Composers will be comprised of three concerts, lectures and panel discussions celebrating women’s music and commemorating the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann, one of the great pianists of the 19th century, a composer and the editor of the first edition of the works of her husband, Robert Schumann.
Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sept. 12 and Friday, Sept. 13 in Stretansky Concert Hall, Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
The three evenings will include music of various composers, including vocal and chamber works of Clara Schumann, performed by faculty, students and guest artists.
Lee Epstein will deliver “The Evolving U.S. Supreme Court,” Susquehanna’s Arlin M. Adams Center for Law and Society Lecture, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Faylor Lecture Hall in Fisher Hall.
Epstein is an Ethan A.H. Shepley distinguished university professor at Washington University in St. Louis.
Her research and teaching interests center on law and legal institutions, especially the behavior of judges.
Independent publisher Lisa Pearson will deliver the annual Publishing and Editing Lecture, “On the Small and the Contrary,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall.
Pearson is the founder of Siglio Press, an independent publishing house driven by its feminist ethos and committed to publishing uncommon books that live at the intersection of art and literature.
She has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Oregon and Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from the Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Authors Matthew Neill Null and Sarah Rose Nordgren will present a reading of their works at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall.
Null, an assistant professor of creative writing at Susquehanna University, holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and was a fellow at the Fine Arts Work Center. A native of West Virginia, he is a recipient of the Joseph Brodsky Rome Prize, Mary McCarthy Prize and O. Henry Award.
Originally from North Carolina, Nordgren is a poet, teacher and multiform text artist.
SU now offering graphic design degreeSELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Department of Art and Design now offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree in graphic design.
“Over the past decade, it has become essential for graphic designers to be as educated in interactive design as they are in traditional print design,” said Mark Fertig, professor and chair of the Department of Art and Design at Susquehanna. “Our new BFA program allows us to devote more attention to digital design and continue graduating students who are poised to tackle all aspects of design when they enter the professional marketplace.”
The new BFA program requires 72 credits and serves students who are focused on achieving a professional career in graphic design, advertising, publishing or other industry sectors.
The Bachelor of Arts (BA) program, which has been a part of Susquehanna’s curriculum since 2003, continues as a 48-credit program that primarily serves students who see graphic design as a complementary second major. In addition, it includes a greater balance of courses in art history, studio art and graphic design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.