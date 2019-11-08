SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Elections has yet to confirm whether the results of Tuesday’s election have been certified.
The office did not respond on Wednesday to a voice message and emails seeking confirmation of the certification of the election and the official pronouncement of winners of several races.
As such, the write-in candidates for several posts have not been confirmed.
In Milton, no candidates were on the ballot for an open seat in Ward 1. Sixteen write-in votes were cast in that race.
In the Warrior Run School District, no candidates were on the ballot for a two-year seat representing Region 1 on the school board. That region represents portions of both Union and Northumberland counties. Forty-seven write-in votes were cast in Northumberland County, while eight were cast in Union.
The Milton Area School District had two seats on the ballot representing portions of both counties. Three candidates were on the ballot for two open seats representing Region 3.
In Northumberland County, 883 votes were cast in the reace. Republican Andrew Frederick was listed as receiving 345 votes, or 39.07% of votes cast. As a Republican, Eric Moser was listed as receiving 90 votes, or 10.19% of votes cast. As a Democrat, Moser was listed as receiving 31 votes, or 3.51% of votes cast. He was also listed as receiving an additional 271 votes, or 30.69% of votes cast.
Tracy Bruno, a Democrat, received 142 votes, or 16.08% of votes cast.
Four write-in votes were cast.
The Union County Board of Election results posted late Tuesday night listed Frederick as receiving 775 votes as a Republican, Moser receiving 701 votes as a Democrat and Bruno receiving 168 as a Democrat.
The Northumberland County Board of Elections also reported that 1,399 votes were cast in the race for two open seats representing Region 2 on the board.
Christine Rantz, a Republican who has served on the board for 16 years, was listed as receiving 423 votes, or 30.24% of the votes cast in the region. Lindsay Kessler appeared on the ballot as both a Republican and a Democrat. The Board of Elections listed Kessler as receiving 164 votes (11.72%) as Republican, 66 votes (4.72%) as a Democrat and 361 additional votes, representing 25.8% of the votes cast. Democrat J. Blue Moser was listed as receiving 377 votes, or 26.95% of votes cast. Eight write-in votes were cast, representing .57% of the votes cast.
