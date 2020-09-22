DANVILLE — A Food Truck Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Members Choice Financial Credit Union, 360 Walnut St., Danville.
Food trucks schedule to participate include The Miss Cupcake and Let's Make Whoopie Food Truck, Grilled Cheese Cafe II and Full Throttle Food Truck.
Proceeds will benefit ThinkBIG and The American Legion Post 40 Veteran's Emergency Relief Fund.
The festival is being held in lieu of the credit union's golf tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next edition of the tournament is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 28.
For more information, contact Jennifer Donnelly at 570-953-7468 or visit mcfcu.org/golf.
