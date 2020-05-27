MIFFLINBURG — Money from those ordering blueberries from the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club must be turned in by June 30.
THe cost is $31 for a 10-pound box. Checks should be made out to "Mifflinburg Kiwanis" and can be sent to Roger Shuck, 312 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or dropped off at the State Farm office on Chestnut St. in Mifflinburg.
Berries will arrive July 7 at Wehr's Beverage.
