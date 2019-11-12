LEWISBURG — Nick Mahoney, a Lewisburg Area High School student, hoped his Eagle Scout project would encourage proper flag etiquette.
Mahoney refurbished the box in front of the Lewisburg American Legion Post used for proper disposal of worn or tattered flags.
Mahoney said scouting and contributing to the community have been a family tradition. The project has been submitted and approved by the regional Scout council.
“My uncles and my grandfather have all been Eagle Scouts,” Mahoney said. “This is pretty important to me. With Eagle Scouts it is all about helping the community.”
Mahoney explained to the gathering of post members, Scouts and others that he hoped all Americans would know flag etiquette. He noted that the box was originally built in 1958.
It also now has a sign mounted above it which further explains flag etiquette, which includes the respectful burning of the flag when no longer suitable for display.
Mahoney thanked supporters which included Tom Tice of Tom Tice Powder Coating of Middleburg, Fairfield Chevrolet, Owen Mahon of Open Door Gallery, the Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 and others. He also acknowledged support from Bucknell ROTC cadets, taught by his dad Andy, who said the project seemed worthwhile.
Upcoming events for Boy Scout Troop 538/Cub Scout Pack 3538 include a free coffee rest stop on Thanksgiving Day on eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 219.
