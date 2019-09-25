TURBOTVILLE — A “fabulous, fabulous man” is how Vicki Egli describes James Bullock.
While standing outside the Hower-Slote House on the grounds of the Warrior Run high school/middle school complex, Egli noted that Bullock was a teacher in the school district from 1966 to 1982. He passed away March 30, at age 80.
Bullock’s contributions to the community will be remembered during a ceremony to be held as part of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Heritage Days, to be held at the Hower-Slote House and nearby Historic Warrior Run Church.
This year’s edition of Heritage Days is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
A bench will be dedicated in memory of Bullock at 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Egli, a volunteer with the society who had been a substitute biology teacher in the school district, coordinated the receipt and installation of the bench, which faces a wetlands located to the rear of the Hower-Slote House.
“(Bullock) made this,” Egli said, while pointing to the wetlands. “He got grants to put the pond in… This was the best tool for teaching ecology.”
The bench was donated by Bullock’s family, who requested it be situated next to the home, and facing the wetlands.
“If Jim had an idea, Jim brought it to fruition,” Egli said. “He looked at the (Hower-Slote) house. They were going to tear it down.”
According to Egli, Bullock was involved in forming the heritage society, in order to preserve the history of the location. He was also “instrumental” in having archeologists from Penn State University conduct a dig on the property in the late 1970s.
Numerous historic items — from arrowheads to pieces of historic dishes — were uncovered. Some of those items are now on display in cases inside the Hower-Slote House.
In 1982, Egli said Bullock and his wife, Betty Jane, sold all of their belongings and purchased a boat.
“He and his wife spent a year on a boat, in the ocean,” Egli recalled.
Eventually, she said Bullock became a missionary, serving at various locations around the world.
Heritage society volunteer Randy Watts said Bullock was also a pastor who established a church in Florida.
Betty Jane will be traveling to Pennsylvania from Florida in order to attend the bench dedication.
“(The family) is so excited,” Egli said. “They have a lot of relatives here.”
Even after moving away from the area, Watts said the school complex remained a special place to Bullock.
“There was always a sense of his heart still being here… and a sense of joy knowing the seeds he planted are still here,” Watts said.
For more information on Heritage Days, visit freelandfarm.org.
