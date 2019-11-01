LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County will be holding its annual Fall Book Sale Nov. 13-16 in the community room at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
The sale will feature more than 2,000 hardcover and paperback books, as well as vintage books.
Sale hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16.
Each child who attends will receive a free book.
For more information, call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BookSale.
