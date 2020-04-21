WATSONTOWN — With unemployment soaring as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the closure of multiple businesses, many families in the Central Susquehanna Valley are finding themselves in need of a helping hand.
The Watsontown United Methodist Church is one entity which has stepped up to offer help to families struggling through these difficult times.
Carol Parker and her daughter Camy Brungard — who are both actively involved with the church — are leading an effort by the church to provide food items to the families of Warrior Run School District students in need.
Parker volunteers with the church's Shepherd's Kitchen and Kids' Cafe. Shepherd's Kitchen provides free monthly meals to those in need. Kids' Cafe serves lunches to children throughout the summer at the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Brungard runs the church's Happy Harbor Preschool.
"I've been fortunate," Parker said. "As a child, we never had a need for food... I wanted to make sure families who needed food had food."
With a burning desire to help those being impacted by the pandemic, Parker reached out to Warrior Run School District Community Schools Coordinator Becky Perruquet to see what needs in the community she was aware of.
Perruquet connected the church with families who receive free and reduced lunches, in order for the church to provide food packages to those families.
"That was our main target," Brungard said. "Those are the kids that would be in immediate need."
In each of the past two weeks, she said the church has provided food items to 59 families in need.
Through the program, Brungard said 278 people have been fed. Parker is glad the church has been able to serve so many.
"It felt good that folks were not going hungry," she said. "The church is out here to help those in need. It's all for the community."
"We are getting our food through the (Central Pennsylvania) food bank," Brungard explained. "We are trying to get as much as we can that is free... We have had to buy a few things. We want to make sure (recipients) are getting protein."
Those items have been purchased with money the church had set aside from it's Shepherd's Kitchen, which has been unable to operate due to the pandemic.
Brungard also noted the church already had a relationship established with the food bank as that's where food for Shepherd's Kitchen comes from.
While the school district continues to provide lunches for students, Brungard said the items being distributed through the church are for entire families.
"This is more for dinnertime and this is for the family," she said. "Through the last two weeks, they've received milk. They've been getting meats, ham, pork loins, chicken breasts.
"This past week, we got eggs to be able to give them, both canned and fresh vegetables."
In keeping with social distancing protocol, not more than 10 people can be volunteering together at the same time. As a result, Brungard said volunteers work in shifts to prepare and distribute the food items.
"When the food first comes in and they unload the truck, they unload the truck by pallets," Brungard explained. "We have a couple of football players from Warrior Run that come out. They are our muscle."
When the pallets are unloaded, the boys leave. Other volunteers then come to sort the items for distribution.
"It's always important to our church to be helping whenever we can in the community," Brungard said.
This Friday will mark the third time food items will be distributed to families the school district recommended to the church for the program.
Over the past two weeks, Brungard said families who have received the food have been thankful.
"They put their (car) windows down, they thank us," she said. "They are grateful for what they're getting."
Last week, she said 12 families that requested food didn't show up at the distribution.
"We have some produce that's left from last week, and some milk that's left from last week," Brungard said. "Any remaining food we're taking to (residents at) the Warrior Run Manor."
The church is accepting financial contributions to support the food distribution program. Donations can be made through the church website, www.watsontownumc.org.
