SHAMOKIN DAM — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce will be distributing fabric masks to the public today at the W&L Subaru Parking Lot in Shamokin Dam (the former K-Mart parking lot).
The mask distribution will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and will be a drive-through style giveaway.
Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution will be required.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
“The health and safety of our community is and should be our greatest priority. During this time, we are especially concerned for the well-being of our most vulnerable populations and those who do not have appropriate access to resources,” said Joanne Troutman, president/CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
