MILTON — The wait is finally over for the Milton boys soccer program.
After 11 long years the Black Panthers are returning to the postseason.
Behind a pair of goals from both Owen Yoder and Brodey Scoggins, Milton rolled to a 6-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Shamokin on Wednesday to qualify for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
The win for Milton (9-5, 5-4 HAC-II) comes on the heels of two tough losses for the Black Panthers, who fell to Lewisburg, 9-0 and Midd-West, 10-1 within the past week.
Wednesday’s win was a perfect bounce-back performance according to Milton coach Eric Yoder, especially after his team squeaked past Shamokin (0-13, 0-10) 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 17.
“It feels really good (to bounce back), and it was nice not to have a stressful game for once,” said coach Yoder. “Shamokin at home looked completely different (than Wednesday), and they played hard against us. So, we weren’t taking this game for granted at all, but it just feels good to get our ninth win.
“It’s kind of surreal (to qualify for districts), but honestly it’s kind of a relief feeling I guess,” added Milton’s coach. “We wanted to do it last year but the beginning of the season (wasn’t good), so that was super painful, but for us to do it this early in the season is a really big deal for us — it’s huge.”
Milton got on the attack early, and in the 13th minute Carter Lilley scored the Black Panthers’ first goal of the day by connecting on an assist from Owen Yoder.
Past the midway point of the first half Milton’s lead grew to 2-0 when Owen Yoder scored off an assist by Austin Gainer.
“Austin had a great assist on that one when he crossed it in — and I finished it,” said Yoder, a senior midfielder/forward.
And with a mere 1:29 left on the clock in the opening half, the Black Panthers were awarded a corner kick, which produced a Seth Yoder header that built Milton’s lead to 3-0.
“I think with just that first and second goal, the guys started to relax and play better soccer instead of (playing) jittery and panicked — and we play better soccer when we’re (not) like that,” said coach Yoder.
Early in the second half Scoggins got in on the action for Milton when he headed a ball in off a perfect cross from Ian Lilley with 33:18 remaining.
“It was a sharp cross, and I actually thought it hit the near post but Scoggins headed it in and that was good,” said coach Yoder. “We’re actually scoring on crosses and corners this year, which in the past three years we have not done so that’s another big improvement for us. I feel like we’re growing a little year by year, which is what we’re hoping for.
“Someday we want to be on the the level of Lewisburg and Midd-West, but we’re not quite there yet,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton is getting closer as the Black Panthers turned the game into a walk in the second half when Owen Yoder scored off an Ian Lilley assist with 26:44 left in the game. Lilley had the initial shot which caromed off the crossbar and back to Yoder.
“Last year I had six goals and the year before I had five, so I really want to get more goals this year. All the goals I can get, I like,” said Owen Yoder. “Lilley had an amazing shot on that one, which I finished again, so I mean I got to thank my teammates for the goals. But I’ll take all the goals I can get.”
Scoggins later wrapped up the win by scoring off a Trent Strous assist with 2:23 remaining.
“I mean, (my goals) were pretty much all the team’s (doing). My goals were both off assists pretty strongly — sending the ball in from the endline — and then just a through ball I was able to run onto and finish,” said Scoggins. “It feels great (to win and qualify for districts). After a long time of nobody even thinking about Milton being in districts, now we’re there with even a few more games to go still.”
Milton will be in search of win No. 10 today when it hits the road for a 4 p.m. game at Montoursville.
“This (win) was huge for us, and hopefully (we get) three or four more wins to finish the season,” said coach Yoder. “I am happy for the seniors, because it’s a lot of work to never go to districts or never see a playoff game, so for them to see a playoff game I know they are really excited.”
Milton 6, Shamokin 0
at Milton
First half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Owen Yoder, 27:24. Milt-O. Yoder, assist Austin Gainer, 16:50. Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Lilley, 1:29.
Second half
Milt-Brodey Scoggins, assist Ian Lilley, 33:18. Milt-O. Yoder, assist I. Lilley, 26:44. Milt-Scoggins, assist Trent Strous, 2:23.
Shots: Milton, 16-7; Corners: Milton, 9-2; Saves: Milton, Colton Loreman, 3; Shamokin, Hunter Bates, 10.
