TURBOTVILLE — When students at Warrior Run arrive for the prom later this spring, they will have to adhere to a dress policy strengthened by administrators in response to student actions, and attire, at two dances earlier this year.
The discussion first began at last month’s regular board meeting, and continued at Tuesday evening’s work session.
“We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable with the policy,” said high school Principal Marc Walter.
Enforcement of the new guidelines will be at the discretion of staff and administration present at the prom. Students in violation will be given a chance to cover up. They may be refused admittance, and parents will be called. If they are refused admittance to an event, they must get attire for the next event approved ahead of time.
“The large majority of our students follow the guidelines,” said Dr. Alan Hack, superintendent.
“Ninety-five percent follow it already,” Walter added.
Additionally, Walter said students were among those who expressed concern with past action and attire at dances.
Among the guidelines for dresses: Mid-thigh length, a modest neckline with the bust covered on all sides, slits no higher than mid-thigh and the midriff must be covered — with a two-inch lace-type material allowed. Two-piece dresses are acceptable so long as the midriff is largely covered. Backless dresses are acceptable so long as they do not dip below the navel.
For boys, attire must include a tuxedo or dress shirt, jacket and slacks. No jeans or casual attire is allowed and dress shoes, not boots or athletic shoes, must be worn.
For the homecoming or sweetheart dances — less formal events — dress guidelines remain largely the same as prom, however the boys attire does not require a tie or jacket. Shirts must be buttoned appropriately and no hats are allowed.
Dancing guidelines were also spelled out. There is to be no stradling of legs, hands must be on waists or shoulders and sitting on laps is not allowed. Also not allowed are prolonged displays of public affection.
Those with questions about a dress or attire can contact administrators ahead of time. Walter noted parents will be notified ahead of the prom of the new guidelines.
Student lunch debt
Beth Hufnagle, food and nutrition services director, and Jonathan Hall, food services coordinator, updated board members on student lunch debt, which has grown to around $9,000 over the last three-plus years.
“It’s a nationwide problem,” said Hufnagle, who noted the amount owed by students rests with a minority of students. “It’s cumulative as well... it builds and grows.”
Of the amount owed $6,700 belonged to 24 students, Hufnagle noted.
Hall said once a debt is accumulated, parents are contacted via text and phone. Once a month, a letter is sent to those with excessive debts.
Changes in guidelines went into effect about three years ago, Hufnagle said. These guidelines also dictate an outstanding debt at the end of the year must be paid by through the general fund.
Enrollment
Board members also heard the annual update related to student enrollment.
Numbers provided by Hack showed the 10-year enrollment trend is down 111 students at the elementary level, nine at the middle school and 40 at the high school, for an overall drop of 160 students in the district.
Projected enrollment next year is 1,513, up from 1,510 this year. Staffing levels are expected to remain the same with the exception of a dean of students position added at the middle school to assist with transitioning to a new elementary school.
Budget
A quick budget update showed the deficit is at $62,507 as part of the projected $24.8 million budget. Taxes are likely to go up in Northumberland and Union counties, based on properties assessed at $30,700 and $76,000 respectively. Montour County residents with property assessed at $129,300 will see taxes level next year based on projected numbers.
Action
In the only official action of the evening, board members approved the hiring of Jessica Goss, business office assistant, at a salary of $25,350, effective March 30.
