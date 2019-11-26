MILTON — It’s her own childhood experiences which continue to inspire a Lewisburg woman as she serves with a volunteer-driven program.
Rachel Herman, of Lewisburg, is one of two CORE Susquehanna AmeriCorps members serving with the Lewisburg Community Garden and Community Harvest, a free meal offered at 5 p.m. each Monday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
“On a nightly basis, every Monday night, it’s between 100 and 200 pounds of produce (we serve),” Herman said, adding that all of the produce was grown by volunteers and Bucknell students in the community garden.
“We have been serving a lot of potatoes,” she added.
Produce grown in the Lewisburg Community Garden is also distributed to other area food banks. A Lewisburg native, Herman is a graduate of Gettysburg College who grew up in the Lewisburg area.
The program she is currently involved with is an important one to her.
“One of the food banks I (donate) produce to, I went to as a child (in need of food),” Herman said. “I’m interested in public health, food and food justice.”
Sarah Wochele, a Bucknell University graduate who is also an AmeriCorps member serving with the program, said she and Herman help to set up for, cook and serve the Community Harvest meal each Monday.
“We see it from seed to this,” Wochele said, while preparing to serve a recent meal at the church.
“We rely on volunteers,” she continued. “A lot of those are volunteers affiliated with Bucknell.”
Between 45 and 65 community members in need of a meal attend each week.
“We usually get here at 2,” Wochele explained. “We are usually here from 2 to 6:30. The meal begins at 5.”
She said it’s important for volunteers to come together to serve the meal each week.
“There are food security issues in our community,” Wochele said. “This is important because it brings people together. A lot of our patrons, they look forward to that.”
Margie Nugent, of Milton, is one of those individuals who attend the meals weekly.
“It is just wonderful,” she said. “I don’t have to eat alone. I get fellowship and new friends. Psychologically, it’s fruitful.”
Ed Oberholtzer, a Buddhist priest, is one of the volunteers who serve with the program.
“This is an important part of Buddhist practice,” he said. “It’s charity.”
He also noted that there’s a great need in the community.
“There’s a lot of food insecurity,” Oberholtzer said. “It’s not right that kids go to bed hungry.”
Wochele hopes to get more community members involved in serving the weekly meals.
“Part of my mission is to get more people involved in volunteering,” she said. “We love groups. It’s easier to schedule groups, six to eight people.”
For more information on volunteering with the program, contact Wochele at smw023@bucknell.edu.
