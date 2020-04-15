MIFFLINBURG — A monthly distribution of food for needy families began earlier than scheduled Wednesday morning.
Mazeppa Manna organizers including Beth Hackenberg said the distribution started at 8 a.m. rather than the routine 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The early start was to avoid a line of vehicles forming on nearby Col. John Kelly Road and Johnson Mill Road.
Demand was expected to be higher than the previous month in view of the consequences of the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential businesses. In fact, 26 families were given bags of food in two hours, a number comparable to the entire day of distribution the previous month.
Volunteer Gloria McDavitt, who helped out along with husband Dan McDavitt, noted that families ordinarily signed up in advance at the Mazeppa Union Church. But with the upheaval and unemployment caused by the shutdown, anyone was welcome to a bag of food.
McDavitt said they'd given away eggs, bread , cereal and other foodstuff. Donations were from churches and individuals.
McDavitt said stock was a little low but would be replenished once shelter orders were lifted.
Hackenberg said volunteers were fewer in number as some did not want to be potentially exposed to coronavirus. Often as many as a dozen would help out at a distribution. She left the decision up to each volunteer.
The Rev. Ricky Phillips, pastor of the Mazeppa Union Church, said Mazeppa Manna fit into the church's objective of helping people in need while also adhering to social distance and other regulations.
Phillips was confident that donations would not run out.
"The one good thing is that we have good planning," he said. "We pretty much will be able to get the resources. We have a lot of good people that keep donating."
Some vehicles stopped nearby at Arthur's Pet Pantry, a separate charity which supplies pet foods to families and operates at the same times as Mazeppa Manna. Both operated with masked-up personnel and placed donation bags directly into the vehicles of recipients.
Mazeppa Manna, also supported by the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, has more information available on its Facebook page.
