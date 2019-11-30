ALLENWOOD — Officials at USP Allenwood announced Friday that inmate Jordan Adams was found dead of an apparent suicide early Friday morning.
The release, issued by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, indicated that Adams, 32, was found unresponsive at approximately 3 a.m. in a general population housing unit. Live-saving measures were initiated immediately by staff, officials noted, and Adams was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
No staff and no other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, officials noted.
Adams was sentenced in US District Court, Montana, to a 40-year sentence for Hobbs Act robbery, racketeering and carrying or using a firearm during a crime of violence. He had been at USP Allenwood, a high security facility, since Sept. 17, 2018.
