MILTON — Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the tennis courts in Brown Avenue Park have become a little more busy on most days. While individuals can often be found playing tennis in the park, the courts have also become a home for Central PA Pickleball Lovers.
D’Arcy Sampsell, one of the players, said pickleball is played using paddles similar to ping-pong paddles on what she classified as a “baby tennis court.”
“The ball (used for play) looks like a Wiffle ball,” Sampsell said.
The group started utilizing the tennis courts in the spring “thanks to COVID,” Sampsell said.
She said locations such as Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton and the Miller Center in Lewisburg where pickleball was typically played were forced to close their doors due to the virus, leaving enthusiasts of the sport in search of somewhere new to play.
“When the weather broke, there were five of us that wanted to play,” Sampsell said.
The players bought a portable net, which is smaller than nets used in tennis. Next, they gained permission from Milton Borough to place temporary pickleball court lines in the tennis courts at Brown Avenue Park. Quickly, the players had a new place to enjoy the sport they love.
Some of the pickleball lovers can be found at the courts in the mornings, while others play in the evenings. The groups gather three to five times per week.
While five players initially started out at Brown Avenue Park, the games now attract upwards of 25 players.
Rick Brown, one of the players, said each game — which is similar to a doubles tennis match — lasts about 15 minutes as they play until one team scores 11 points, but beats the opposing team by two points.
The investment into the sport for players is minimal, as Sampsell said paddles can cost between $20 and several-hundred dollars.
“We tell everybody ‘don’t buy a paddle until you try it a couple of times,’” Sampsell said.
Newcomers can borrow other player’s paddles. She noted there are different styles of paddles and new players should try the different ones until they find the style they’re comfortable with.
“They call this old people’s tennis,” Sampsell said, with a smile. “Anyone of any age can play. There’s people that can’t play tennis because of the rigors.”
“It’s made for us to play at an elderly age, I’m 66,” Brown said. “I couldn’t play tennis. It’s a great way for us to stay in shape.”
Sampsell noted there are many benefits to playing pickleball.
“I’m competitive by nature,” she said. “It’s fun to be in sports again. The biggest thing is the social aspect.”
Gloria Piredda often plays with her husband, and noted that many couples participate. However, one does not have to have a partner to play.
She started playing about two years ago after seeing others playing at the Miller Center.
“I saw two people playing and I’m like ‘what is that?’” Piredda recalled. “I fell in love with it. It’s very addicting.”
She and her husband have traveled to tournaments in Allentown, Virginia and New Jersey.
Piredda is coordinating a pickleball tournament, to be held Sept. 26-27 in Brown Avenue Park. Women’s doubles and men’s doubles matches will be played Sept. 26, with mixed doubles matches to be played Sept. 27.
The cost to enter will be $30 for the weekend, with proceeds to be used by the Central PA Pickleball Lovers to rent a venue they can play in during the winter months.
For more information on the tournament, visit the Central PA Pickleball Lovers Facebook page.
Anyone interested in playing can also visit the Facebook page, or stop by Brown Avenue Park between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and ask to join in the fun if games are being played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.