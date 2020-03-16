MILTON — Heroes for Canines, to benefit Arthur's Pet Pantry, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Barn Appetit, Route 405, Milton. Doors open at 5:30.
During the event, first responders will be paired with dogs available for adoption from local shelters. Together, they will "ham it up on the catwalk."
The event will also feature a basket raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.