MILTON — A 19 year old from Milton recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of simple assault and theft which were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Aug. 30 during the Milton-Warrior Run football game at the Milton Area High School's alumni field.
Ethan Fischer, of 108 Locust St., waived the charges on to court during a recent appearance before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Fischer is accused of grabbing a $20 bill from an individual who was attempting to purchase food from the concession stand.
When the individual asked for the money back, Fischer allegedly pushed them in the face with his fingers.
The victim told police he was then surrounded by a group of teenagers who were known to be jumping and robbing individuals.
