MILTON — With the coronavirus causing illness and uncertainty across the globe, Pope Francis called for catholics from around the world to unite in prayer on Thursday for deliverance from the virus.
At 4 p.m., about 30 members of St. Joseph Catholic Church gathered in the church courtyard, as catholics met at the same time across the globe to pray.
“The holy father (on Wednesday) asked if the church across the globe would unit and offer the rosary... for deliverance from the affliction, the siege of the virus,” Father John Hoke explained, immediately prior to the service starting. “One of the reasons he chose this day, it’s the Feast of St. Joseph.”
St. Joseph is the husband of the Virgin Mary and the legal father of Jesus.
“It’s sacred for us to say a rosary... St. Joseph is the one man chosen by God to protect the holy family,” Hoke said. “Mary has a long history of delivering people from plagues.”
He noted that Bishop Ronald Gainer, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, was installed into the ministry on the Feast of St. Joseph Day.
“The church around the world, we are all in unison in saying a rosary for deliverance (from coronavirus),” Hoke said. “We will be in unison with the pope in Rome.”
He said the event was also significant as it was held outside, with those in attendance asked to practice proper social distancing. In order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Gainer recently called on all churches in the diocese to stop holding services.
“We are not inside the church,” Hoke said. “We implore the intersession of Mary and Joseph, to take this (virus) away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.