BLOOMSBURG — Nearly 50 Bloomsburg University students participated Feb. 28 through March 1 in a professional development program held at the Greenly Center, Bloomsburg.
During the Career Intensive Boot Camp (CIBC), students learned the "soft skills" of professionalism through team building and personal branding exercises, alumni panels, employer presentations, and a networking lunch and etiquette dinner. Topics included everything necessary to ensure professional success after graduation, from navigating career paths and company culture to money management and job searching. Students also had the opportunity to have their resume and cover letter reviewed and practice interviewing and professional networking.
"The number one thing students gain from the CIBC is confidence, confidence in their skills, professionalism, networking abilities, and their next step after graduation," explained Professional Development Manager and CIBC Creator Lauren Kross Polinski. "Through this program they gain the confidence to apply their grit, determination, skill, and knowledge while building important connections with alumni and employers."
Michael Tenedios, of Winfield, completed the Career Intensive Boot Camp. Tenedios is a member of the Bloomsburg University Class of 2022 and a management major.
Stephen Pavlov, of Lewisburg, also completed the Career Intensive Boot Camp. Pavlov is a member of the Bloomsburg University Class of 2020 and a finance major.
More than 60 alumni and organizational partners volunteered during the event, both in person and virtually. Those who volunteered included: Bill Bent, Class of 1983, executive vice president of Loan Simple; Elizabeth Brindley, Talent Acquisition specialist at Enterprise Holdings; Brian Case, Class of 1983, manager of Corporate Talent Management at PPL Utilities; Kalie Cedre, Class of 2015, senior account strategist at Pepperjam; Jeff Cox, Class of 1987, finance editor at CNBC.com; Claire Day, Class of 1993, chief program officer at Alzheimer's Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada; Bill Benz, Class of 1982, chief digital officer at Carnegie Agency; Keara Hozella, Class of 2014, corporate storyteller at SEKISUI SPI; Gwen Wiscount, Class of 2009, partner and managing director at Full Funnell; Hakeem Thomas, Class of 2017, systems analyst lead at Cloud Lake Technology; Mark Steckel, Class of 1993, deputy director at the FDIC; and Juli Miller, Class of 1992, senior vice president of Marketing at Johnson and Johnson.
The keynote speaker was Paul Clifford, Class of 1996, CEO of the Penn State Alumni Association and VP for Alumni Relations at Penn State University.
