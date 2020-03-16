Schools offering lunch during shutdown

MILTON — As the doors of Pennsylvania schools remain closed over the next two weeks, weekday meals will still available to students.
Breakfast and lunch was available to Milton students starting Monday, and will continue to be served weekdays while the school doors are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered all Pennsylvania public schools to close through Friday, March 27.
According to information released by the district, the lunches will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following times: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the White Deer and Montandon elementary school buildings; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baugher Elementary School; and 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the high school.
“Children must be present in order for meals to be provided,” a release from the district said. “Please stay in your car and meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car, or walk up and take the meal home.”
Parents were also advised to not congregate at the pick-up site once the meals have been distributed.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said families may pick up personal items left in the school buildings at the time of the meal distributions.
“We are most concerned about students who need their medication,” she said. “If a parent or guardian needs their children’s medicine or personal items, they are welcome to come to the school while we are distributing food. Administration will be present for our families to get their medicine, personal and school items.”
The district noted that Panther Packs — free weekend meals provided for elementary students in need through a program operated by St. Andrew’s Methodist Church — will be distributed on the next two Fridays at Baugher and White Deer elementary schools.
For students in the Warrior Run School District, breakfast and lunches will be available starting today. The program is also open to Pre-K and Head Start students in the district.
Meals may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
Parents do not need to accompany their children to receive the meals. However, the students must be present when they are picked up.
Individuals unable to transport their children to Watsontown to receive the meals should email jhall@wrsd.org or call 570-649-2005.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said families will not be charged for the meals. The district will be reimbursed for its costs from the state, through the Seamless Summer Meals Option program.
He said Watsontown was selected as the distribution point for the meals as it has the district’s largest population density.
“Districts are broken up by geographic locations that can have approved distribution sites for this program,” Hack said.
For the initial distribution of the meals, Hack said Food Service staff are estimating how many students may take advantage of the program in order to prepare the appropriate amount of food.
“They will go forward based on the (daily) response,” he said. “We will make adjustments (to the amount of food prepared) based on the number of students (picking up each day).”
Snack Packs, provided each weekend to elementary students in need, will be available on each of the next two Fridays during the meal distribution.
In the Warrior Run district, middle and high school students were able on Monday to pick up their Chromebooks and any other items which had been left inside the buildings.
Hack released a list of frequently asked questions late Monday afternoon on the district website.
At this point, Hack said the district is still awaiting guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education on whether the days off will need to be made up.
“If schools reopen on March 30, we are inclined to utilize our spring break as a portion of the make-up days, and will likely look to adjust our school calendar accordingly,” the release said. “If we are back on the 30th, we are looking at ways to hold graduation on June 5 while adjusting the last day for underclassman.”
It was noted that the scenario will change if the school closure extends beyond March 27.
The situation is similar in the Milton Area School District.
“We do not have clear guidelines regarding the impact of lost instructional days,” Keegan said.
It was noted in Warrior Run’s list of frequently asked questions that formalized instruction is not planned to occur during the two-week closure.
“We are providing a list of digital resources for families to encourage academic engagement during the closure,” the release said. “If the situation continues to develop and this changes, we will notify families immediately.”
Keegan echoed similar sentiments in regarding the Milton Area School District.
“At this point in time, all studies are suspended until further notice,” she said.
“We have been implementing a digital conversion for the last several years,” Keegan continued. “Our students all have technology and use it regularly throughout their day. Right now, we are in a wait and see game. The quickly evolving coronavirus climate requires agility and the ability to embrace the new challenge we face each day.”
Hack said, via the list of frequently asked questions, the Warrior Run district is working on plans to help facilitate formalized online learning if the time off extends beyond March 27.
“There are many questions that remain unanswered, however we are moving forward if online learning becomes a necessity,” he said. “While students in grades seven through 12 have been permitted to take home a device, we are working on a plan to assist families of students in younger grades who do not have access to an electronic device or internet access.”
The district also noted its custodial staff has “been working tirelessly to clean and disinfect our classrooms.”
Cleaning is also ongoing in the Milton Area School District.
“Our current practices include disinfecting our buildings and cleaning all surfaces,” Keegan said. “We also use a Clorox system designed to keep our facilities healthier by delivering trusted Clorox solutions to the front, back and side of surfaces for better germ protection.”
Hack said the district will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the situation continues to unfold, we will continue to update our community as best we can,” he said. “The situation is ever evolving and ever changing. Our plans will continue to be flexible.”
Hack said community members with questions or in need as a result of the shutdown should reach out to the district.
“Just because our buildings might be closed, we are still a community and are willing to help our school community in any way,” he said. “Please contact the district with questions or needs.”
Keegan said the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) has a network of superintendents who are sharing information as the situation evolves.
“Our school district stakeholders — the board of directors, administrators, faculty and staff — realize how critical our role is in our community,” Keegan said. “We are here to serve our children and families to the best of our ability.
“However, please remember, we too feel the stress of the situation, so everyone’s kindness towards us matters in these difficult times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.