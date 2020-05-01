MIFFLINBURG — Graduation for the Class of 2020 at Mifflinburg Area High School will be like none other.
Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel said several options were being explored.
“We’re looking at creating a virtual experience that may resemble a regular graduation, but it will be in a video format,” Lichtel said. “Obviously we can’t gather everybody together to make this happen.”
Lichtel said graduation would be recorded rather than live. Steps were being taken to ensure a quality production.
“It would be a series of recordings,” he said. “We would still have the speeches, but they would have to be recorded individually.”
The method of distribution, such as posted or available as a DVD, was uncertain.
“Additionally, we are talking about the possibility of doing some kind of a celebration later when things open up a bit more,” he said. “Although we realize that may not bring everybody in. It may not be the same.”
The upcoming meeting of school directors would be via the Zoom interactive app, Lichtel said. He noted that instructions for the public to register in advance would be posted on the district website.
“We are going to stick to a normal public participation segment of the meeting for people to issue comments,” Lichtel said. “We are trying to avoid using that for a lot of questions. That could definitely derail the board meeting.”
Lichtel suggested emailing him with question prior to the meeting (dlichtel@mifflinburg.org). A previous meeting online drew an audience of 200 people.
Meantime, the district’s continuity of education plan was generally getting positive reviews. Mifflinburg and other districts adopted such plans shortly after the coronavirus shutdown began.
“Many of our principals report they are seeing teachers work harder than ever,” Lichtel said. “Teachers are running regular sessions. A lot of it is on Zoom or online somehow.”
It was essential, Litchel concluded, to have young students continue learning in a challenging environment. As not all students could do things online, he said paper packets were being distributed in an effort to ready the entire district.
