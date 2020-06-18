Schiccatano: New COVID-19 cases from 'one specific entity'

SUNBURY — "One specific entity" is responsible for the spike in Northumberland County's COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano.
The Department of Health reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County, bringing the county-wide total to 228 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March.
"It's from one specific entity in the county... which is being closely monitored," Schiccatano said, while discussing the source of the spike in cases.
He declined to name the "entity" where the cases are originating from.
"We're concerned about any spike, but it's not in our control," Schiccatano said. "It's been reported to the state. Testing is being done and it's been confined.
"Hopefully this is an incident that doesn't occur again."
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, two nursing or personal care facilities in Northumberland County have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Among those two locations, 16 of the cases are reported among residents and four among employees.
Schiccatano said the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency receives daily COVID-19 updates from the state and passes that information along to the commissioners as warranted.
Overall, Pennsylvania reported 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 42 new deaths.
On additional case was reported in Snyder and Montour counties, with two in Columbia.
The state has reported 80,236 cases of COVID-19 and 6,361 deaths.
Local case counts (confirmed) are as follows:
• Northumberland County, 228 cases, 4 deaths
• Lycoming County, 168 cases, 18 deaths
• Union County, 76 cases, 2 deaths
• Snyder County, 52 cases, 1 death
• Montour County, 60 cases, 0 deaths
• Columbia County, 368 cases, 33 deaths
