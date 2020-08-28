MILTON — Northumberland County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinator believes a lack of communication with the county in the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center stemmed from an "unawareness" from the facility.
During Wednesday's Milton Borough Council meeting, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said he has a "major concern" with the lack of communication which occurred between the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Northumberland County EMA during the outbreak.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the DOH never contacted the borough regarding the outbreak.
EMA Coordinator Stephen Jeffery on Thursday expressed concerns about communications at the onset of the outbreak several weeks ago.
"I can't say there was a lack of communications from the health department," he said. "I think there was an unawareness from the facility.
"We were getting (word-of-mouth) information this (outbreak) was occurring at the nursing home... but we weren't informed until we took a call from their director," Jeffery said.
He then asked the director if the DOH had been contacted regarding the outbreak.
"(The director) was unaware they needed to do that," Jeffery said. "When we contacted the Department of Health, they weren't aware what was going on out there."
He said the county EMA was "somewhat kept informed" from the DOH as the situation progressed.
"We had a conference call from them, some of the aspects what they anticipated to occur, with staffing and cleaning protocol," Jeffery said.
While communication on the situation was "a little washy" at first, Jeffery said the county was "sort of in the loop" as it progressed.
"We were informed through an email chain," he said. "They haven't reached out to us in the past few days asking for any assistance. As far as I'm concerned, it's under control."
Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, released a statement Thursday addressing the communication which occurred during the outbreak.
According to the statement, the DOH, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the governor's office "have been in touch frequently with county officials in regards to the needs in Northumberland County" with the outbreak at the nursing center.
"Several updates were provided to the county EMA by PEMA with information, and to assist them with needs," Wardle said. "DOH and the governor's office spoke with county leadership, and continues to be willing to answer any questions."
The DOH announced this week that 21 residents of the Milton center have died of COVID-19. Ninety-five residents and 55 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) previously said she received a call Aug. 11 from a resident's loved one who was concerned about the situation at the facility. She immediately contacted the DOH and the governor's office.
A timeline of events of how the situation unfolded at the center, with information compiled through a DOH press release and information from Schlegel Culver, includes:
• July 9: The facility completed mandated testing with no positive COVID-19 cases.
• Aug. 3: The first linked cases of COVID-19 were identified at the facility.
• Aug. 3: DOH provided early consultation to the facility and personal protective equipment.
• Aug. 4: Geisinger Health System was first on site and advised the center on proper use and fitting of PPE, cohosting of COVID-positive and exposed residents and care management of patients not exposed to COVID.
• Aug. 8: Facility provided with staffing assistance through DOH contractor General Healthcare Resources.
• Aug. 11: Schlegel-Culver’s office contacted by concerned family member. Schlegel-Culver contacted governor’s office, DOH.
• Aug. 11 and Aug. 18: The DOH Healthcare Acquired Infection Team, Department of Human Services and Geisinger performed a site visit.
• Aug. 19: DOH and the Department of Human services issue a press release that the National Guard was being deployed to the facility, and that management was temporarily assumed by Senior Care Solutions of Scranton. Thirteen deaths at the facility was reported by the state.
• Aug. 24: The National Guard deployment to the facility ended.
