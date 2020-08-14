MILTON — Stay-at-home orders during the height of the spring COVID-19 pandemic shutdown had an upside for one local nonprofit.
Sandra Hopkins, Snyder-Union Northumberland Habitat for Humanity administrator and development officer, said a change in attitude occurred among some families which had been renters.
“The trend was with the younger people was that they would rather rent,” Hopkins said. “Because they didn’t want the responsibility of owning their own home. The didn’t understand the benefits of it.”
Hopkins said some parents changed their minds about home ownership after being stuck in apartments with children for weeks. She said interest in Habitat for Humanity picked up earlier in the year.
Hopkins spoke Tuesday evening to a meeting of Getting Ahead in the Valley, a 16-week program for people willing to support each other on their way out of poverty.
Literature provided noted that Habitat for Humanity provides affordable homes for families who struggle to meet housing costs but are willing to work and pay for a basic, reasonably priced home. Once a home is built it is sold to a partner family with a no-interest mortgage.
However, Hopkins said the last few months have put a halt to almost all fundraising. She noted her talk was her first public presentation since March and to date there were none planned for the weeks ahead.
“Everything got put on hold,” Hopkins said. “We had street fairs and all those things. We were signed up for them and had them on the calendar and everything got canceled. Now, like everybody else we are trying to move forward.”
She opened her remarks to the group of about 12 members by noting that President Jimmy Carter attracted national attention when he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity after leaving office.
Hopkins said myths about Habitat for Humanity persist and include that they give away homes or that they are for low income people only.
“The stigma about a Habitat family is that they are lower class and that is far from the truth,” she added. “They are families that are trying to make their lives better. We find that they are far from somebody that is lower class. Most of the time you find that there is a reason that they are in this situation.”
Hopkins also stressed that Habitat for Humanity funding is all from local grants or donations from businesses, churches and individuals rather than a national foundation.
SUN Habitat for Humanity can be reached at 570-374-2437 or via email at info@sunhabitat.org and online at www.sunhabitat.org.
