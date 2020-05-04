LEWISBURG — A $150,000 grant was awarded to SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) to supplement ongoing high-speed internet access efforts to three rural counties.
The U.S. Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant will help fund wireless networks in Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties
John Brown, SEDA-COG executive director, said it is a critical service especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are thankful this grant award comes during the time it is most needed, with many people working from home, and businesses needing this essential internet service," Brown said. "That’s why we’re here – to meet businesses and communities' needs through every type of economic reality."
It was noted that it was not economically feasible for internet service providers alone to reach the targeted rural counties.
Scott Kramer, SEDA-COG principal information technology specialist, said reducing the cost of providing broadband helps close the gaps for rural areas.
"The key is to incentivize the internet service providers to provide broadband services to our rural areas," Kramer said.
Based on meetings with counties and Federal Communications Commission data, the target areas for the wireless networks include the Village of Honey Grove in Juniata County, the South River Road area (southwest of Mcveytown) in Mifflin County, and the Horse Valley Road area in Perry County.
The project will incentivize internet service providers in expanding their service to speeds of 25/3 or better to at least five businesses and 210 households. It will help retain 18 jobs and create two new jobs.
SEDA-COG will provide a total of $147,000 per county to internet service providers from the ARC grant and low-interest revolving loans. Per county, the ARC grant will be used as $47,000 reimbursable grants for internet service providers and the loans total $95,000 from the Pennsylvania Keystone Communities Program.
SEDA-COG published the request for proposals on March 6 and collected proposals from internet service providers on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.