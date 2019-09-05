Fire, police agencies conduct land search

ALLENWOOD — Multiple fire and police agencies from across Union, Northumberland and Lycoming counties converged on the Great Stream Commons complex in Gregg Township, Union County, Wednesday evening to conduct a land search.
Access to the area was limited to just emergency responders, with the entrance to the complex from Route 15 blocked off to the public and media. A fire police officer on scene identified Pennsylvania State Police as the agency in charge of the operation. Police had not released any information on the incident as of press time.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department was first dispatched to the area at around 5:30 p.m. The tip of the department’s ladder truck was visible from Route 15 at around 7 p.m. as it was extended over a corn field in the area.
As the evening progressed, additional fire departments were called to the area to assist with the search.
At the same time responders were being called to the area, an announcement over emergency services radio advised police in the area to be on the lookout for a missing endangered person.
The announcement identified the individual as 20-year-old Jabal Quadean Martin Jr., a 6-foot tall black male who weighed approximately 150 pounds.
According to the announcement, Martin Jr. made social media posts indicating he intended to harm himself. He last spoke to his mother at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
In addition to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Turbot Township, Montgomery and Clinton Township were also called to the scene. A number of municipal police agencies were also assisting with the search.
A post on the Union County Firewire Facebook page indicated fire departments were released from the scene at around 8:30 p.m., but said Pennsylvania State Police would remain at the complex.
