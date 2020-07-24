COVID-19 cases rise by 19 in six-county area

HARRISBURG — As the statewide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 1,213 on Friday, July 24, the number of local cases increased by 19, according to information provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Six new cases were reported in Northumberland County, with eight reported in Lycoming, two in Columbia, and one each in Union, Montour and Snyder counties. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Confirmed cases by county locally are:
• Northumberland County, 342 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 265 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 420 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 104 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 77 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 71 cases (2 deaths)
