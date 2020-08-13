HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday afternoon showed the commonwealth had 991 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since March to 122,121.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 192 cases.
Confirmed new cases locally rose by 16 in Lycoming County and 10 in Northumberland County. Confirmed new cases rose by two in Columbia and Montour counties, one in Snyder County and no new cases were reported in Union County.
Two additional deaths have been added to Northumberland County, which now has 15 since March. Statewide, 24 new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,409 since March.
Local confirmed cases:
• Northumberland County, 483 cases (15 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 399 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 455 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 260 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 93 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 95 cases (2 deaths)
