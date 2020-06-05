MILTON — As Meadowbrook Christian School’s 20 graduating seniors lined the front of the school, a stream of cars — filled with family and friends — passed by to congratulate the class members on successfully wrapping up their final year of high school.
The processional line was just one of several unique features of Friday’s festivities, which were held in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The class was split in half as two separate commencement ceremonies were held — one prior to the drive-thru salute and one after.
Class Valedictorian Masy Devlin and Salutatorian Elijah Trutt spoke at both ceremonies.
“No one could have told us that this year would end the way it did,” Devlin said.
She quoted a Dr. Seuss line which said “sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
A few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic caused schools across the region to close their doors, Devlin told her mother she wished the school year would end soon.
“Man, do I wish I could take those words back,” Devlin said.
“Sports seasons were canceled, proms were postponed, everything went online and life changed in so many ways,” she continued. It was very easy for me to be upset about this change as I’m sure it was for all of you. Over time, I’ve realized some important things.”
Devlin said the virus has afforded the graduating seniors the opportunity to spend more time with families before “going off into a new season in life.”
“We’ve been given the opportunity to sit still and listen to what God is trying to teach us,” she said. “We’ve been given the opportunity to love others in new, creative and unique ways. We’ve been given the opportunity to take a step back from the crazy world we live in and be thankful for what we had in the past.”
When he was younger, Trutt said he never imagined his high school graduation would unfold like it did on Friday.
“The first thought that came to my mind was going in front of this huge crowd, just to get a piece of paper,” he said. “Our graduation might look a little different than what you all expected or imagined in your heads, but that makes our class just that much more special.”
Through the pandemic, Trutt said he realized how much he missed seeing his teachers and friends each day.
“Now I know that it really is true that you never know what you had until it’s gone,” he said.
Trutt also noted that it’s important to stay connected to God.
“Life is going to send us curve balls every once in a while,” he said. “Our graduation ceremonies and the way school ended are perfect examples of that.
“I want to encourage you to remember the importance of God, family and friends, and to not take anything for granted, especially the time you get to spend with them,” Trutt added.
When challenges occur, Devlin said individuals must keep in mind how faithful God has been in the past.
“I’m so thankful for each memory I’ve made hear at Meadowbrook,” Devlin said. “These memories are like stones taken out of the Jordan, a reminder of how God has been faithful to bring us through this season and how he’s right by our side through the next.”
