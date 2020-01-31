MIFFLINBURG — R.B. Winter State Park is offering an event next month to help banish those winter blues.
Snowfest 2020 is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the popular park often referred to as “Halfway Dam,” off Route 192.
“Now is the time people start getting stir crazy. We want to let people know that even though it’s cold, there are lots of opportunities to recreate in the winter,” said the park’s Lori Goodling of the annual event.
According to Park Manager Mike Crowley, this is the 24th Snowfest event promoting fun, recreational and educational events for all ages.
The park has a number of activities planned, weather permitting, that include snowmobile rides, nature walks, demonstrations, sledding, skating and mountain biking, as well as special displays from local conservation and wildlife organizations.
But the highlight of the event each year is the 3.5-mile trail race sponsored by the Mid Penn Trailblazers, said Goodling. The race begins at 1 p.m. at the entrance to the campground, with registration taking place at the Keystone Pavilion.
The Sugar Valley Snow Riders will offer snowmobile rides and safety tips in the campground area, if snowfall is adequate, she said.
At the Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center Pa. Naturalist Lucy Heggensteller will offer a guided nature walk at 12:30 p.m., and a program at 1:30 p.m. entitled “Shinrin Yoku Nature Immersion Around a Fire,” an Asian wellness practice of forest bathing.
The R.B. Winter Chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer fly-tying demos near the center, with park memorabilia for sale inside.
Several demonstrations will take place at the Sheary-Linn Amphitheatre, behind the Learning Center. The Union County Conservation District will offer Maple Syrup demonstrations. Members of STRIKE K9 will talk about winter search and rescue using dogs from 1 to 2 p.m., as well as a program about snow-shoeing basics starting at 2 p.m.
A presentation on the “Owls of PA” is planned for 2 p.m. at Pavilion No. 1. The Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association will cover winter mountain biking from noon to 4 p.m., with a ride scheduled for 1 p.m., meeting at the fireplace area near the pavilion. Cross-Country Skiing for Kids will also be offered there.
Jim Flanagan of the Penns Valley Conservation Association will speak about “Watersheds in the Winter” at the Beach House by the Lake, where Sevens Mountains Audobon will also provide information on “Birding” and Smokey the Bear will be on hand for photographs.
Lake activities include an Ice Harvesting demonstration by employees of Parker Dam State Park, as well as ice skating.
Snowfest will occur rain, snow or shine, said Crowley, adding that “the more snow and cold the better.”
On a good day, with plenty of snow and ice, Goodling said they can expect anywhere between 1,200 and 1,500 people to come out and enjoy the winter activities.
Both encouraged attendees to dress comfortably, but warm, for fest activities.
For more information please call the park office at 570-966-1455 or visit the R.B. Winter State Park Facebook page.
