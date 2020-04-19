MILTON — Over the past two weeks, Milton-area twins have crafted more than 100 masks, which are being sold to assist those in need.
Tori and Brianna Gordner, eighth-grade students at the Milton Middle School, started sewing the masks two weeks ago.
Rachel Gordner, the twins’ mother, said the girls found instructions for making masks online.
“It didn’t take long until we had a production line running,” Rachel said. “Initially, the girls wanted to donate to the hospital. They are aware that the mask shortage is very real for healthcare workers.”
However, the girls soon learned that homemade masks don’t provide the protection needed for healthcare workers, particularly those working directly with COVID-19 patients.
Instead of donating the masks, the sisters decided to sell them for $5 each.
“With a large percentage of the money, they are buying Weis gift cards to give to families who have been suffering due to layoffs and lack of timely unemployment compensation,” Rachel said.
As of Friday afternoon, the twins reported creating more than 100 masks from their dining room.
“With the governor’s order, the requests for masks are pouring in,” Rachel said. “We are hoping to be able to fill these orders and purchase more gift cards for families we identify as being in need.”
Beginning Monday, employees and customers at businesses which are operational are required to wear masks, per the recent order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.
