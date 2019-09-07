MIFFLINBURG — The resignation of a high school principal may be before Mifflinburg Area School District directors at their Tuesday night meeting.
Superintendent Daniel Lichtel confirmed Friday that Michelle Shearer had resigned, but the action was contingent upon an agreement and a board vote.
Few other details of the personnel matter could be discussed, Lichtel said. But he added that a search for a permanent replacement would begin and reach outside the area. A wide search was considered good practice, Lichtel said, and would be done.
Richard Strausberg, assistant principal, will serve as principal during the search.
