Note: In deference to Alcoholics Anonymous tradition, full names and likenesses were not used in this piece.
LEWISBURG — Countless thousands of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) members have credited the world-wide fellowship and its program of recovery for helping them stop drinking.
The program and its 12 Steps assert that service to AA, including work with people who still suffer from alcoholism, can ensure individual recovery. Participation in a home group, the most local core of service, gives members a forum to work with others or take on other needed tasks.
AA, founded in 1935, has also grown a service structure made up of boards, committees and other groups tasked with sustaining the fellowship on a broader scale. Individual AA members serve on a volunteer basis, sometimes representing their home groups and other times not.
District 42, a local service board which includes representatives from area AA groups, meets monthly in Lewisburg. It operates in a spirit of selflessness and below the level of most publicity.
Like similar boards worldwide, District 42 can serve in ways individual members or home groups cannot. Tasks include communication with places where people may be ready to hear about a program of recovery such as hospitals, treatment centers, probation and parole departments and prisons.
Through voluntary contributions, District 42 also maintains a website which lists where meetings are and a telephone answering service. The district has also hosted workshops devoted to topics such as the AA tradition of singleness of purpose.
Barb of Sunbury said she currently represented two groups from her home area. Recently retired, Barb said she now had time to attend the monthly District meetings.
At one time, Barb and other members were permitted to speak in local corrections institutions, telling inmates of their experiences with active alcoholism, arrival in AA and experience since.
“I go into the prison with another lady,” Barb said. “It was Snyder County and I’d been doing that for 10 years. Then we switched over to (SCI) Coal Township.”
Barb added that speaking in prisons brought true satisfactions, though the COVID-19 pandemic has put carrying the AA message to inmates on hiatus for now.
“I was never in prison myself,” she said. “So to go in there and actually see what these girls are going through and carrying the message to these girls, we’ve seen recovery come out of there.
“That is awesome,” she concluded. “That to me is the greatest thing in recovery there is. To watch somebody else grow from you taking the message in.”
Barb and other group representatives recently selected a District Committee Member (DCM). The DCM traditionally listens for the conscience of participating groups, helps coordinate district activities and represents the district at a regional level of service.
From a twice-per-year Area 59 Assembly, a central and eastern Pennsylvania delegate is selected to represent the area at the AA General Service Conference. It is from that national body that the conscience from each area helps make decisions about AA literature, traditions and some of the unique challenges of the time.
Pete of Lewisburg, District 42 DCM, said he’s not only been an attendee at “regular” AA meetings in person and online AA meetings, but he has also chaired the monthly District 42 meeting on the Zoom platform.
“Working the District meeting over Zoom has definitely had its challenges,” Pete said. “You want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to speak and follows procedure. It is not as simple as sitting in the same room together.”
The agenda is not unlike a typical municipal meeting with representatives and committees checking in with progress reports. There is also discussion, old business, new business and an adjournment.
“At the end of the day you just do the best you can,” he added. “We are trying to keep everything running for the still sick and suffering (alcoholic).”
Pete said the fall Area 59 Assembly would be online following the cancellation of the in-person spring assembly. He stressed that lines of communication would flow freely, not only while representing the district but also for bringing information back to District 42. Area 59 is made up of dozens of districts like District 42, representing hundreds of groups and thousands of AA members.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for people in the throes of active alcoholism to find AA, as many traditional meetings have been canceled.
“If I had tried to get sober when this was happening, I would not have,” Pete said. “I would have probably seen it as an excuse to keep drinking. I would not have had a place to go and sit with people like me.”
The District 42 website (padistrict42.org) has a list of meetings which are currently active and being held in person. It also has phone numbers and news of AA activities.
