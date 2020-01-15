TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District board members on Tuesday approved the hiring of Joyce Schaeffer as business manager at a salary of $75,000.
Schaefffer, who is currently a client support analyst III at the CSIU, Montandon, will replace Heather Burke, who is leaving the district Jan. 24. The contract runs three years. Scheaffer, who lives in the district and has one son who graduated from Warrior Run and another who is a current senior, has been with the CSIU 12 years, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said. Schaeffer is a graduate of Warrior Run.
In the lone other vote of the evening, directors approved transferring $500,000 from the general fund balance to the capital reserve fund for future building projects, facility updates, technology and other capital expenditures.
The only other business item on the agenda was approval of an audit package, however that item was tabled due to technical issues with the auditing firm.
During the committee meeting, directors heard from Nikki Mendisky, with HRG, concerning a potential stadium renovation project. Key to the discussion was placement of an access road, Mendisky stressed. No action is expected and no money being considered for an upgrade at the moment.
Mendisky did present three stadium options, which ranged from $3.1 to $3.4 million on the low end to $6.5 to $7.8 million on the high end.
Gary Williams, director of buildings and grounds, noted a potential roof patching project that would include a $162 patch and a $2,567 patch at the middle and high schools. Only affected areas would be addressed.
There was also discussion of a new pick-up truck, priced at $46,697 through Costars with Sunbury Motors. The 2008 truck has 60,000 miles on it, Williams noted, and an outdated lift. The new truck would be equipped with a new lift and new plow.
Discussion also touched on replacing carpeting in two areas of the middle school — the library and entryway. Library flooring would be a vinyl flooring priced at about $15,000 and selected due to ease of maintenance, Williams noted.
No vote was taken on any of the discussion items.
The board is next scheduled to meet on Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.