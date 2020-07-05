Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
When you walk into a garden center there are literally thousands of plants to choose from. It can be a bit overwhelming if you do not know what to look for and you may come home with something that may be very pretty but will not do well for you.
The first thing you must consider is the location of the border. Does it get full sun, partial sun, or shade? Full sun is an area that receives six hours or more of unfiltered sunlight. Partial sun can be four hours of morning sun, which is cooler than four hours of afternoon sun. Partial sun is a site that gets unfiltered morning sun but shaded during the afternoon or dappled shade throughout the day. The time of day also should be considered. If a site receives more than three hours of unfiltered mid-day sun it should be treated as a full sun site. Areas deep in shade receive very little mid-day light and less than 60% of sun the rest of the day. Soil drainage must also be considered. Some plants need a drier soil while others may grow better where there is more soil moisture.
The definition of an annual is a plant that grows, flowers, produces seed and dies all in one season. You may purchase annual seed packets but if you are looking for instant color you should buy plants already started. Always read the labels or planting instructions before you buy. It will tell you what the flower is, the light requirement, fertilization and water requirements and how far to space your plants, as well as the size of the mature plant. They may look small but will grow quickly and fill in your planting area.
Traditional flower borders feature a bed backed by a tall element such as a wall or fence and are laid out with plants of graduating height with the shortest in the front and the tallest in the back or if the border is to be seen from both sides, the tallest plants will be in the middle and the shorter ones on each side. You can also include cut flowers or flowers for drying in this arrangement or make a border entirely dedicated for that purpose. Theme gardens are also very popular. Some are designed to feature fragrance and attract pollinators, while others may provide visual delight in the evening as moonlight gardens. Cottage gardens are popular as well, they are informal and feature many plants that self-sow.
I would like to add that with annuals, it is beneficial to “dead head” old flowers. Dead heading is removing the old flowers once they have died. This will allow the plant to continue to bloom and eliminate any unwanted “self-seeders.” I have included a partial list of annuals below.
Low growers: Ageratum, Impatiens, Begonia, Torenia, dusty miller, Vinca, petunia, Lobelia, sweet alyssum.
Tall: Amaranthus, sunflowers, Nicotiana, Cleome, Cosmos, four o’clocks.
Climbers: Morning glory, Thunbergia, sweet pea, moonflower, Nasturtium, sweet potato vine, ivy.
Drought resistant: Portulaca, Salvia, Gazania, strawflower, Gaillardia, Limonium, Geranium, Zinnia, Verbena. (Note- just because they require less water does not mean they do not still need some water).
Shade: Fuchsia, pansy, Viola, coleus, tuberous begonia, Browalia.
Creeping: Abutilon, Bidens, Calibrachoa, wave petunias, ivy geranium, Scaevola, Bacopa, Helichrysum.
Herbs and edible plants provide beautiful flowers as well. And then there are bachelor buttons, Calendula, Gerbera, Diascia, Osteospermum , snapdragons, Celosia, Dianthus, dahlias, and well — you get the point!
