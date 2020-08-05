LEWISBURG — During current times of need, a local pastor and coordinator of a food pantry said the image of who is needy was ripe for change.
The Harvest Time Food Pantry distributes from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays at 310 Market St., Lewisburg. It is underwritten by free will gifts through the Harvest House Christian Fellowship and both authorized and supported by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Call 570-713-1693 or email ht.food4u@yahoo.com for more information.
Daniel Langan, pastor of the Harvest House Christian Fellowship, explained that more people than care to admit it have “more month at the end of the money.” The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic made personal food shortfalls clearer than ever.
“A lot of people were placed in a position where they actually had to ask for help,” Langan said. “We have well-meaning people who come and say things to use like, ‘Save it for somebody else’ (or), ‘There is somebody else with a worse need than I am.’”
In their 2019 fiscal year, Langan said 16,426 pounds of food with a wholesale value of $26,610.12 was distributed at no charge.
“What that means then is while our church purchased the food at a much-reduced rate,” he said. “If we were actually buying that, it would be near $30,000 that our church has added value into the community.”
Langan said part of the pantry’s goal was to refute the notion that only a “certain group of people” accept food from a food bank.
“What is really important to me is removing the stigma of having what quantifies need,” Langan said. “Part of the mission statement of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is that no one should be hungry.”
Headlines recently appeared stating that 30 million people in America experienced food shortages in part due to the closure of some food pantries amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Harvest Time Food Panty, Langan said, has not stopped meeting the need.
“As the regulations came out, we adapted to the regulations,” he said. “I got a little kickback from folks about stopping it, internally here. I said, ‘What’s the point of having a food bank if we are not serving the community?’”
Langan said he wasn’t looking to be “uppity” with his reply. Volunteers masked up and the pantry never stopped as numbers of recipients rose.
“We actually changed the structure in which we handed out the food,” he said. “We put a table (out) and handed it to them.”
Another notion which Langan sought to dispel was that recipients were getting “leftovers.” Frozen steak, chicken, pork chops and sausage were donated as well as familiar brand items.
Langan has been ministering to the area and been volunteer chaplain at the Union County Jail for nearly 20 years. But he stressed that the messaging guidelines of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank were followed at the pantry.
“We’re not proselytizing,” he said. “And in no way do you have to come to our church to get the food.”
Yet relationships have developed with people met through the pantry, notably among seniors who talk about the rigors of advancing age.
“We’ve had people come to our church through the food pantry, but that was their own decision and out of the relationship building,” he said. “It wasn’t something that was contrived. It was a healthy progression because people have basic needs and want to know that they are being cared for.”
The self-respect of individuals sometimes needs to be reaffirmed at times when they have a need such as food.
“That is another part of this that makes this kind of outreach real,” Langan said. “It enables us to just meet somebody and say ‘hello’ on a human level and get to connect with them.”
Great things come out of it, Langan recalled, as a woman he’d met made hats for himself and another man who was unloading trucks. She also made apple cake from apples which were available at the time.
“With all this stuff going on the in the world, when you get down to it, people helping people makes a difference,” Langan concluded. “It cuts through all of the garbage that they are projecting on us. Some of it is true and some of it is embellished, and whatever political persuasion you’re of, everybody has their own talking points. You have to be able to discern for yourself.”
Businesses and individuals, notably in downtown Lewisburg, have also helped out by circulating the word about the food pantry.
