LEWISBURG — The success of a recent electronics recycling event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg, resulted in thousands of dollars raised to support children’s activities.
Over 6,000 pounds of recycled material was collected, the club reported. Thanks to the participants in the project, over $4,000 was raised to support children’s activities. The funds raised through various projects during the year serve children in the local community as well as children in the United States and in foreign countries. Computers and computer equipment comprised the bulk of the recycled materials followed by flat screen TVs, then printers.
Originally, it was reported that this would be the last time that the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg would be able to sponsor an electronics recycling project. This report resulted from an honest misunderstanding that occurred earlier in the month when a member of Kiwanis, who had organized the project, did a trial run to the UNICOR recycling center at the Schuylkill Federal Correctional Institution. When he arrived with a load of recyclable electronics in his automobile, a prison employee indicated that this would be the last time that the prison would accept any recycling material from outside of the prison system (meaning that individuals may not take equipment to be recycled directly to the prison). However, nonprofit organizations will still be able to operate recycling projects. Therefore, the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will sponsor electronic recycling programs in the future, but individuals are not permitted to deliver recyclable electronic equipment directly to the prison.
Since there is still a need to recycle electronic equipment, the Kiwanis Club plans to schedule another recycling project later this year. The next project will be announced in the spring.
Some of the programs funded by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg include the “Trail of Treats” activity for children with disabilities at Halloween, “Breakfast with Santa”, the bicycle giveaway at the Campus Theater in December, “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, bike helmet giveaway in June, school supplies giveaway in August, two $1000 scholarships annually, meals at Ronald McDonald House, meals at the Heiter Center, donations to Transitions and the Eastern Union County Food Program, Selinsgrove Center residents’ Christmas gifts and music program, gifts for children involved with CONCERN foster care, La Escuelita school in Nicaragua, on-going support for Camp SETEBAID and the Heiter Center and continued support of Kiwanis national and international programs.
