MILTON — Milton Area High School recently recognized its Outstanding Senior and Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for February.
Outstanding Senior
Nina Willow, daughter of Matthew and Angela Willow, of Milton, was named the school’s Outstanding Senior for February.
Nina is active in National Art Honor Society (president), National Honor Society (secretary), Spanish Honor Society, Student Leadership (treasurer), Interact/Team Cambodia, Panther Press (art and design editor), soccer and she is a lifeguard and teaches swim lessons during the summer.
Her awards and recognitions include varsity awards (soccer), Top Painting Student Award (10th grade) and distinguished honor roll.
She plans to attend Kutztown University to major in psychology and minor in studio art. She plans to attain a master’s degree in art therapy.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Tylor York, son of Stephanie and Josh Murray, of New Columbia, was named the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for February.
Tylor is active in Early Childhood Education (president), Skills USA (vice president), Team Cambodia, Interact, Wesleyan Bible Bowl (captain), CPYM (junior leader) and CWC Youth.
His awards and recognitions include highest grade in Early Childhood (years one and two).
He plans to attend a college or university to major in early childhood or early elementary.
