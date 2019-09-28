MILTON — Carrying an undefeated record into Friday’s Heartland-II clash with Milton, Montoursville showed that it was as good as advertised.
The Warriors scored touchdowns on six of their seven series in the first half to roll to a 66-0 victory over the Black Panthers at Alumni Field.
“Montoursville is really good. There’s no other way around it. They are good at every level — on both sides of the ball — and good at every aspect of the game. They were clearly the better team (Friday),” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
“I’m proud of the way our kids played, and I thought we played really hard. I thought we were in spots to make some plays, but Montoursville was just a little bit faster and a little bit stronger and that was the difference between that one or two steps where we could’ve made a tackle or they could score a 60-yard touchdown run. (I) give them all the credit.”
Milton (0-6, 0-4 HAC-II) stopped Montoursville (6-0, 3-0) on its first drive of the game — a 5-and-out series — but from there there was no stopping the Warriors.
A 33-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Shearer to Logan Ott gave Montoursville a 7-0 lead with 6:39 left in the first quarter.
Ott followed with a 14-yard touchdown run before Rocco Pulizzi ran for a 33-yard score and Dillon Young caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Maddix Dalena that give the Warriors a 28-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of action.
In the second quarter, Pulizzi added a 15-yard touchdown run, Ott reeled off a 68-yard touchdown run and Dylan Bennett caught a 31-yard scoring strike from Shearer to help Montoursville go into the half leading 49-0.
The halftime stats were also shocking.
Montoursville gained 272 yards on the ground in the first half as well as 171 through the air to amass 443 total yards. Milton by comparison only had 22 yards total on 28 plays in the opening 24 minutes of play.
“There’s really nothing about Montoursville that doesn’t impress me,” said Davis. “Honestly, they have a great kicking game, their special teams are outstanding, their defense is so physical and fast, their offensive line is incredible, and their skilled kids are great.
“It was a really tough matchup for us, and it showed tonight,” added Milton’s coach.
Even though most of Montoursville’s starters didn’t play in the second half, all the bench players Warriors coach J.C. Keefer put into the game also produced.
Among them were Heath Jones and Dylan Blackwell, who ran for touchdown runs of 1 and 68 yards, respectively, in the third quarter for Montoursville.
In addition, placekicker Ian Plankenhorn, who shared kicking duties with Colin Gorini, connected on a 40-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to wrap up the dominating win for the Warriors.
“I was really proud of the way my boys came out. Coming off a big win over Loyalsock last week, I was concerned about a “sports hangover”, and knowing Milton was down a little bit I was just really interested to see how our guys would come out,” said Keefer. “I was really proud of their intensity right off the bat — they way came out and executed and played physical and fast. I’m pretty pleased.”
It would be hard for many people to find the positives in a 66-0 loss, but Davis pointed out a few notable ones for his Black Panthers.
First, Milton committed no penalties on the night. Secondly, the Black Panthers only committed one turnover in the game — an interception by Montoursville’s Jacob Reeder of an Ethan Rowe pass that was intended for Kenley Caputo in the first quarter.
“Well, I told the guys at halftime that we didn’t have a penalty and we had that (1) turnover. Against a quality team like Montoursville it’s hard not to have (more turnovers), and I thought we tackled well at times. We’ve had a few kickoff returns in the past few weeks that have been really positive, and I thought we had that again tonight and we were really close to breaking another one (for a touchdown), but it just didn’t happen,’ said Davis.
“I think there’s a lot of things that we’re doing and getting better at, but we just got to try to put it together for four quarters. Mainly, we got to get healthy. We’re really beat up right now with the stretch of schedule we’ve had. We’re just physically beat up and we’re playing such young kids, and they’re learning under fire and they’re doing a great job. We’re putting them in some really tough positions, and I’m really proud of the way they’ve responded and how hard they’ve played.”
Next week Milton will host Wellsboro on homecoming, but it won’t be a walk in the park for the Black Panthers. The Hornets are 5-1 on the season.
Montoursville 66, Milton 0
at Milton
Montoursville (6-0) 28 21 14 3 — 66 Milton (0-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Scoring First quarter Mont-Logan Ott 33 pass from Hunter Shearer (Colin Gorini kick), 6:39 Mont-Ott 14 run (Gorini kick), 4:42. Mont-Rocco Pulizzi 33 run (Gorini kick), 3:03. Mont-Dillon Young 19 pass from Maddix Dalena (Gorini kick), :00.
Second quarter
Mont-Pulizzi 15 run (Ian Plankenhorn kick), 8:27. Mont-Ott 68 run (Plankenhorn kick), 6:40. Mont-Dylan Bennett 31 pass from Shearer (Plankenhorn kick), 1:16.
Third qurter
Mont-Heath Jones 1 run (Plakenhorn kick), 9:37. Mont-Dylan Blackwell 68 run (Plankenhorn kick), 3:00.
Fourth quarter
Mont-FG, Plankenhorn 40, 2:29.
Statistics Mont Milt
First downs 21 2 Rushes-yards 33-418 29-39 Pass att.-comp.-int 7-10-0 5-11-1 Passing-yards 171 10 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-yards 3-40 0-0 Individuals Rushing — Montoursville:
James Batkowski, 9-66; Ott, 7-119, 2 TDs; Jacob Reeder, 5-52; Pulizzi, 3-51, 2 TDs; Matt Conklin, 2-15; Zach Barnes, 2-5; Maddix Dalena, 2-(-9); Blackwell, 1-68, TD; Dylan Moll, 1-50; Heath Jones, 1-1, TD. Milton:
Tyler Boyer, 11-5; Owen Keister, 9-28; Ethan Rowe, 6-5; Timothy Walter, 3-1.
Passing — Montoursville:
Shearer, 4-7-0-121, 2 TDs; Dalena, 3-3-0-50, TD. Milton: Rowe, 5-11-1-10.
Receiving — Montoursville: Young, 2-40, TD; Ott, 1-33; TD; Jones, 1-32; Bennett, 1-31, TD; Conklin, 1-25; Moll, 1-10. Milton: Ashton Canello, 2-8; Xavier Minium, 2-3; Keister, 1-(-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.