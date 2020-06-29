UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC welcomed Kyle Hubler, D.O., orthopaedic surgeon specializing in total hip and knee replacements, to the Musculoskeletal Services team in the Susquehanna Region.
Hubler received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his medical residency at Memorial Hospital, York, and his fellowship training in adult reconstruction and orthopaedic trauma from Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
He is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgeons.
Central Susquehanna Regional 911
SELINSGROVE — The Board of Directors of the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 (CSR911) recently announced that Briggon D. Bobb has been selected to serve as the next executive director, beginning Aug. 3.
Briggon is a graduate of West Snyder High School. He received a Bachelor of Science from Lock Haven University and a master’s degree from American Military University.
He served 20 years in the military. During this time, he was a supervisory special agent with the Department of the Army, and has worked closely with emergency 911 communication services in order to coordinate emergency response efforts and provide information to first responders in times of crisis.
Geisinger, Highmark Health
MUNCY — Construction at the site of Lycoming County’s newest medical complex is now underway.
Geisinger Medical Center Muncy is part of a clinical joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health to expand access to care in a four-county region covering Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties. The construction site is off Route 220, near the Pennsdale interchange of I-180 in Muncy Township.
The final plans for the new three-story, 120,000 square-foot hospital and healthplex were approved by the Lycoming County Planning Commission on March 19. The facility is designed to meet the emergency, routine and acute care. The new facility will include a full-service emergency department, as well as imaging and lab services. Medical oncology services, chemotherapy preparation and general surgery services will also be available.
For more routine care, the healthplex will include a multispecialty clinic with adult and pediatric primary care, orthopaedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, pulmonary services and women’s health services. For hospital care, the Muncy Township facility will also house an operating suite and 20 inpatient beds.
The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.
Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
DANVILLE — To give people with orthopaedic injuries a convenient alternative to the emergency room, Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine has opened six orthopaedic urgent care clinics across its footprint. Patients can now visit the clinics Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.
The clinics provide immediate access to specialized orthopaedic care for common injuries like a strain, a sprain or a simple fracture. Children and adults with minor injuries that occurred in the last 72 hours can visit the orthopaedic urgent care locations.
The team at each facility has the capability to evaluate and treat injuries, perform X-rays, apply splints and casts and schedule follow-up appointments. People who have severe fractures and dislocations will need treatment in the emergency room.
Once a patient is seen by physician assistants at the clinic, they are scheduled for follow-up care as needed.
The six orthopaedic urgent care clinics are in Danville, Camp Hill, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown and Port Matilda.
For more information, visit geisinger.org/urgent-ortho-care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.