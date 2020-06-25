LEWISBURG — A four-phase athletic safety plan to decrease the risk of exposure to coronavirus was recently put in place by the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD).
All phases will change routines for athletes and coaches, but the plan will progressively allow different degrees of interaction.
Protocols in the first three phases for all students and coaches include signing a participation waiver for communicable diseases including COVID-19. Students and coaches will undergo a health screening before every practice, event or team meeting. The type of screenings will depend on phase level and resources.
Face coverings will not be used by athletes during training or competition. Hand sanitizer will be available for teams as supplies allow. Coaches will encourage social distancing. Anyone who is sick will stay home.
Personal protective equipment will be used as needed, as situations warrant or as determined by state and local officials.
Students must bring their own water bottles, and not share them. Nor should students use hydration stations or water fountains. Students were also cautioned against sharing clothing, pinnies and towels. Such items should be washed after each practice. Spotters for heavy weight workouts should be on either end of the bar.
Phase 1 will be in effect for a minimum of a week. During that time, coaches and students will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to all workouts. Responses will be recorded and stored. Anyone with reported positive symptoms will not be allowed to take part in workouts and a parent or guardian should be called by the student or coach.
There will be no gatherings of more than 50 people including coaches on a field or court or 25 people indoors. Controlled non-contact practices only, working instead on individual skills and fitness. No locker room access.
Phase 2 will be a minimum of two weeks, is much the same except that limited contract practices will be allowed, with a high emphasis on skill development.
Phase 3 will allow normal practices and inter-squad games along with prevailing general protocols. Gatherings of no more than 100 people will be allowed outdoors with a 50-person limit indoors.
Phase 4 will start Monday, Aug. 10. The district will follow guidelines as set by the governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) guidelines for sports seasons.
A statement issued by the governor’s office earlier this month said that sports in yellow or green phase counties would be limited to student-athletes, coaches, officials, and staff. Addition of visitors and spectators would be contingent upon future health conditions within the state and locally.
The district noted that protocols will be adjusted as needed. New information about the illness and treatment was likely to emerge.
It was also noted that if someone becomes ill with COVID-19 symptoms during a practice, all efforts will be made to isolate the individual until they can leave. Parents or guardians will be contacted immediately with arrangements to be made to pick the student up.
An ill student or staff member should have medical clearance before returning. They should be free from fever without using fever reducing-medicine, show improved respiratory condition and exhibit no vomiting or diarrhea.
Complete details were posted on the district website (www.lasd.us).
