WATSONTOWN — A 2-year-old Maryland boy was one of three individuals transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries following a Wednesday morning ATV crash in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to a release issued Thursday evening by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday along Hughes Road, in the area of Crawford and Schooley Hill roads.
A 2008 Suzuki LTA450 driven by Nicole McCormick, 36, of Pasadena, Md., was traveling west on Hughes Road when it veered onto the north berm of the roadway while negotiating a right curve.
Troopers said the ATV then continued to travel westbound for approximately 5 feet before flipping onto its roof and end-over-end.
McCormick and two passengers, Chad McCormick, 41, of Pasadena, and an unidentified 2-year-old boy from Pasadena were all transported by ambulances to Geisinger for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
Troopers said the three were not using safety equipment. Nicole was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
In addition to the Pennsylvania State Police, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, and ambulances from White Deer Township, Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company and Milton were all dispatched to the scene.
A Life Flight helicopter was initially placed on standby, but the medics who arrived on scene deemed that it was not necessary for the helicopter to respond, according to emergency radio communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.