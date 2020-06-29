MONTGOMERY — Lycoming County Resource Management Services has relocated its public recycling drop off site at the landfill, 447 Alexander Drive in Montgomery, to be more accessible.
Those dropping off material will no longer have to check in with the weighmaster at the scalehouse for recycling.
The site has moved from the self-dump area to a location in the LCRMS administrative parking lot right before the landfill scalehouse. Yellow barriers surround this site.
The following materials are accepted at this site:
• Fiber/papers, including magazines, newspapers, chipboard, office paper junk mail, and cardboard that has been broken down are all acceptable into one container.
• Plastic bottles 1 and 2/metal cans, including plastic bottles/jars 1 and 2 only, tin/steel cans and aluminum cans.
• Glass bottles/jars, separated by color.
Anyone with tires, computers, TVs, appliances (white goods), scrap metal, wood waste or waste must weigh in at the scalehouse.
For more information on acceptable items and landfill fees, visit www.lcrms.com.
