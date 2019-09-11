Lecture to explore Supreme Court
SELINSGROVE — Political scientist Lee Epstein will deliver the lecture “The Evolving U.S. Supreme Court” at 7:30 tonight in Faylor Lecture Hall in Fisher Hall, on the Susquehanna University campus.
Epstein is an Ethan A.H. Shepley distinguished university professor at Washington University in St. Louis.
She is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Academy of Political and Social Science. She also serves as co-director of the Center for Empirical Research in the Law, lecturer in law at the University of Chicago, and a principal investigator of the U.S. Supreme Court Database project. In 2019-2020, she will be a visiting professor/scholar at Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the University of Bergen in Norway.
Publisher to deliver lecture
SELINSGROVE — Independent publisher Lisa Pearson will deliver the annual Publishing and Editing Lecture, “On the Small and the Contrary,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, on the Susquehanna University campus.
Pearson is the founder of Siglio Press, an independent publishing house driven committed to publishing uncommon books that live at the intersection of art and literature.
She has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Oregon and Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from the Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
Poet to read from work
BLOOMSBURG — Poet Tyler Mills will read from her work at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Monty’s on the Bloomsburg University upper campus.
She is the author of two poetry collections, “Hawk Parable” and “Tongue Lyre.”
